Jaguars Week 4 injury report: OT Cam Robinson upgraded to full on Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a few changes to their injury report Tuesday as left tackle Cam Robinson was upgraded to full participation after being limited Monday. That puts him on track to take the field for “Thursday Night Football” as the Jags will be traveling to Cincinnati.

The only other change for the Jags on the injury report was the addition of kicker Josh Lambo. The veteran wasn’t injured but had a personal matter to address.

Cornerback Tre Herndon remained a full participant Tuesday, which is a good sign for his awaited return after spraining his MCL Week 1 of the preseason. Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell (ankle), remained limited just as they were on Monday.

For information on the Bengals’ injuries, here is some insight from Bengals Wire.