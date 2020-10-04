Jaguars Week 4 inactives: PK Stephen Hauschka to sit out vs. Bengals

Despite just signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday, kicker Stephen Hauschka will be inactive Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. This comes after he surfaced on the injury report with a knee injury and was ruled questionable Friday.

With Hauschka out, practice squad kicker Aldrick Rosas was called up Saturday. Rosas, who spent three seasons with the New York Giants, has hit 82.7% (75-of-62) of his career field goals. His career number is at 91.5% in terms of extra-point attempts, missing just eight of his point-after attempts (86-of-94).

Kicker Stephen Hauschka is inactive today. Aldrick Rosas will assume kicking duties against the Bengals. Full list of inactives ⤵ pic.twitter.com/0vHdfQbZn4 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 4, 2020





Wide receiver Dede Westbrook was once again a healthy scratch as DJ Chark has returned to the lineup. Westbrook is a player who was a significant contributor for the Jags last season, but the team’s additions of Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson in the draft pushed him down the depth chart. As a result, it’s been a struggle for Westbrook to get on the field.

As previously reported, starting center Brandon Linder was ruled out Friday with a knee injury. Playing in his spot will be Tyler Shatley, who will be starting in his ninth game at center.

