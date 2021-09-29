Jaguars Week 4 final injury report: Lambo, Robertson-Harris ruled OUT vs. Bengals

When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals they will be without two of their veteran leaders in defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and kicker Josh Lambo. Both were ruled out on the final injury report as Robertson-Harris continues to nurse an ankle injury (was limited Tuesday) and Lambo (who didn’t practice Tuesday) deals with a personal matter.

Veteran Adam Gotsis started in Robertson-Harris’ place Sunday against Arizona and that could be the case this week. He was one of the highest- graded players of that game with a 69.1 Pro Football Focus grade, and he was able to accumulate four tackles.

Starting in Lambo’s place will be Matthew Wright, who the Jags signed Monday to their practice squad. Thursday’s game will mark the fourth of his NFL career after he played in three with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Wright, who attended the University of Central Florida, will enter Thursday’s game 4-of-4 on field goal attempts with his longest being a 46-yarder.

As for the rest of the players on the injury report, cornerback Tre Herndon (knee), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder), and Andrew Norwell (ankle) all were full participants and didn’t surface in the status column.