Jaguars Week 17 injury report: LB Dakota Allen remains limited, TE James O’Shaughnessy misses practice again

With over 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Jacksonville Jaguars only had two players surface on their injury report Thursday, and those players were linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) and tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip). The former was limited, and the latter didn’t practice for the second consecutive day.

Both players sustained their injuries in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but the Jags’ public relations department reported Allen’s injury, and he was ruled questionable to return.

The Jags previously had offensive lineman Will Richardson on the list with a finger injury, but he was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Richardson’s injury puts the Jags in a tough spot as the team has starting guards Ben Bartch and Andrew Norwell currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. However, the Jags could potentially use KC McDermott and Tyler Shatley in the interior and they also have the option to activate interior lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms off the practice squad, too.

As for the New England Patriots, they only had one change to their injury report as guard Shaq Mason was added to it with an illness. Aside from his addition though, the rest of the Patriots’ injury report remained the same as notables like center David Andrews, running back Damien Harris, and cornerback J.C. Jackson were limited again. Meanwhile, receiver Nelson Agholor and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (who was placed on injured reserve) remained out.