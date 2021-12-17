Jaguars Week 15 injury report: 4 starting OL upgraded to full participation

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw a lot of upgrades on the injury report Thursday as seven players were upgraded to full participation. Four of those players were members of the offensive line in Ben Bartch (back), Brandon Linder (back), Jawaan Taylor (ankle) and Andrew Norwell (back).

There were two other starters who were upgraded to full participation alongside the four offensive lineman in pass-rusher Josh Allen (shoulder) and receiver Marvin Jones, who had Wednesday off to rest. Receiver Tavon Austin also was upgraded to full participation after having Wednesday off for the same reason as Jones.

As expected, running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) continued their routine of not practicing on Thursday to help them recover from their lingering injuries which have placed them on the injury report for several weeks.

The last two notables who didn’t practice were running back Carlos Hyde (concussion) and defensive lineman Malcom Brown (toe). Brown has been on the report for multiple weeks with the same injury, while Hyde was a new addition after sustaining a concussion in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

As for the Houston Texans, there were only two changes to the report as tight end Pharaoh Brown was added for an illness and running back Rex Burkhead (hip/quad) was upgraded to limited. For details on the Texans’ full injury report, head over to Texans Wire.