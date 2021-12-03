Jaguars Week 13 injury report: LB Damien Wilson upgraded to limited participation Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had just one change to their injury report Thursday and that change occurred for inside linebacker Damien Wilson. The veteran, who didn’t practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, was upgraded to limited participation on the team’s second injury report of the week.

Wilson’s change in status could be a good sign as he left Sunday’s game against Atlanta early and was questionable to return. As a result, he was one of six defensive starters on the initial injury report, but he at least seems to be trending in the right direction as the Jags prepare for a hungry Los Angeles Rams offense.

The status for the biggest notable on the injury report, Shaquill Griffin, remained unchanged as the veteran didn’t practice again due to a concussion he sustained Week 11 against San Francisco. He missed Sunday’s game against Atlanta as a result, and veteran Nevin Lawson started in his place.

Having Griffin back would be huge for the team (especially with his familiarity with the Rams), but if he can’t go, it would put the Jags in an iffy situation as the Rams have capable receivers like Odell Beckham and Van Jefferson on the perimeter.

As for the other starters to surface on the injury report, starting defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton (knee) and Malcom Brown (toe) missed their second consecutive days. Needless to say, being without both would be extremely concerning for the Jags’ defense and Friday could be a big day for both in terms of their chances to play.

As for linebacker Myles Jack, he’s surfaced on the injury report with a knee injury for several weeks now, but his situation isn’t as worrisome as he’s ended up playing each week despite missing dates before the final injury report.

Lastly, the other two notables worth mentioning on the injury report were cornerback Tyson Campbell and running back James Robinson. Both were limited for the second consecutive time this week, but they followed the same pattern last week. Ultimately, they both were full participants last Friday and they could end up with the same status this week, so neither player seems to be big concerns at the moment.