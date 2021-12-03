Jaguars Week 13 final injury report: Griffin ruled OUT, Robinson ruled questionable vs. Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two players surface in the status column of their final injury report for Week 13. As expected, one of those players was cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and the other was running back James Robinson (heel, knee).

The former was ruled OUT for the second consecutive week, while the latter was ruled questionable. However, the good news is that both were limited Friday, so it could be a good sign for Robinson’s status on Sunday and Griffin’s for Week 14.

Several other starters were upgraded on the injury report, too. Linebackers Myles Jack (knee) and Damien Wilson (ankle), and cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) were all upgraded to full participation. Additionally, defensive linemen DaVon Hamilton (knee) and Malcom Brown (toe) were also upgraded to limited participation after not practicing on Thursday.

As for the Los Angeles Rams’ injury report, there were several notable from offense on it. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (foot) was a late addition and didn’t practice Friday. Meanwhile, running back Darrell Henderson (thigh) and receiver Odell Beckham (hip) were limited on Friday. All three aforementioned players were ruled questionable on the final injury report and more can be found on their situations on the Rams Wire.