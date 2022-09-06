Jaguars Week 1 prep: Running back James Robinson 'should' play Sunday; team captains named

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) pulls in a pass during drills at Monday morning's training camp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held training camp Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Knight Campus practice fields on Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson "should" see his first in-game repetitions Sunday against the Washington Commanders when Jacksonville takes to the road for the first game of the regular season, head coach Doug Pederson told the media on Monday.

When asked if Robinson will "definitely" play Sunday against Washington, Pederson was short and said, "yes, James should (play), yes."

Robinson hasn't played since tearing his left Achilles in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season on Dec. 26 at the New York Jets.

Since then, he's worked to rehabilitate his injury, practicing on a limited basis throughout training camp.

Near the end of camp, Robinson was consistently seen donning an orange "no contact" jersey, but he did participate in team drills.

Week 1 was always the expectation for Robinson's return. When the third-year back spoke with John Shipley of Jaguar Report during camp, he indicated that much to him.

"The timeline matched up, so that was my goal to come back Week 1," Robinson said on Aug. 23, a day before the team conducted joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson has steadily been the team's work-horse back since signing with the squad as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has accounted for 1,837 rushing yards, 556 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns (15 rushing, three receiving) in 28 games for the club.

Oh, captain: Jaguars dub 2022 leaders

The Jaguars have made a decision on their captains, with the players themselves choosing five players (two offense, two defense and one special teams player) to lead the team throughout the 2022 season.

Those chosen included quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foye Oluokun, outside linebacker Josh Allen and punter Logan Cooke.

"These are guys that are representative of the guys that are in the locker room," Pederson said. "So I think it's a special honor to become a captain and there's obviously a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

Pederson will decide on a sixth captain on a rotation throughout the year, but that player has not been named yet this week.

When meeting with the media on Monday, Scherff explained what being a captain meant to him, saying "it feels great," to be named a captain.

Asked #Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff about what it’s like to be a captain, and what he’s seen out of the team’s offensive line in Jacksonville:



“I think we’re physical, I think we’re tough … I think we have a heck of a lot quarterback behind us.” pic.twitter.com/uaFkR5Kezp — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 5, 2022

"That was one of my goals is to do everything the right way and obviously just trying to lead by example," Scherff explained. "And for them to be to vote me as a captain, [it] is a tremendous honor for me, and I don't take it lightly."

Scheff was signed by the team as a free agent in March, inking a reported four-year deal worth $30 million guaranteed. He made five Pro Bowls in his seven-year career playing for Commanders and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020 before signing with Jacksonville.

Another newcomer, Oluokun, feels that being voted as a captain is kind of like the "next step" in his career. A fifth-year player, Oluokun began his career as a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, now he's one of the leaders of a young Jacksonville team that is looking for leadership amongst themselves.

"I definitely play for my brothers around me and for them to give me that respect, saying that they trust me to lead them is the utmost respect," he said on Monday.

#Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun asked if he’s allowed himself to get sentimental about being named a captain: “it’s kinda like next step…” pic.twitter.com/MZY8rTPZiq — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 5, 2022

Oluokun is one of the older players on defense at age 27. As far as projected defensive starters are concerned, only safety Rayshawn Jenkins (28), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (29) and nickel defensive back Darious Williams (29) are older.

Continuing to apply a high work-ethic type mindset to the team is one of the more important goals for Oluokun as a leader. He's already seen the work ethic of players within his group, rookies Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma.

"I just saw their demeanor towards work and it was ready to be coached, ready to work. So, I was excited for them," Oluokun said when asked about his confidence in both Muma and Lloyd.

Pederson mum on offensive line decisions

The Jaguars enter the week with decisions to be made on the offensive line, at least publicly. Pederson has opted to keep the decisions private for now on who will be starting at right tackle — Walker Little or Jawaan Taylor —and who will be starting at left guard, Ben Bartch or Tyler Shatley.

When asked why he didn't want to disclose it, Pederson said that the opponent is "look at everything, too."

"We're looking at their stuff and they're looking at our stuff, and sometimes, just game planning specific guys and knowing who's going to be in there, you can kind of get a beat on something," Pederson explained.

"But, you know, there's no need to no need to reveal anything right now, we don't play for a few days."

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Ben Bartch (78) on the field ahead of Friday's game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Since training camp began, Jacksonville rotated both Little and Taylor while both were available and healthy. Shatley manned the left guard position for quite some time during camp before Bartch took over the position, forcing Shatley back in as the team's backup center.

Still, while no public decision has been made, the players have already been informed of that decision, giving them time to game plan as the starting offensive lineman throughout the week leading up to Sunday's contest against the Commanders.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars RB James Robinson 'should' play vs. Washington Commanders