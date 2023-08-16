Jaguars wanted to build roster depth. WRs and DBs are prime examples of how it's working

One of the goals to build on last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars front office and coaching staff this season was to improve the back end of the roster.

Two position groups in particular, wide receiver and defensive back, seem to be fulfilling that goal and when the final cutdown day comes, coach Doug Pederson and his staff may have some agonizing moments before making their final decision.

But it’s a great problem to have.

“I think we’re in a better situation from a depth perspective than we were a year ago,” Pederson said on Monday. “That’s a positive. For a coach it’s hard and for a [general manager] it’s hard when you get to the end of camp. There’s going to be some good players that are going to have to be let go. I like where we’re at right now ... they make it hard on us."

Open WR spots are scarce

Take the wide receiver group. Roster locks are the three key players from last season, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew, plus free-agent Calvin Ridley and rookie Parker Washington. The Jaguars may keep one or two more on the 53-man roster and try to bring back that many more on the practice squad.

But …

Tim Jones, Kendric Pryor, Kevin Austin Jr., and Seth Williams were either on the main roster or practice squad last season and Jones and Pryor are solid special-teams players.

Third-year veteran Jacob Harris has been flashing the entire training camp with big catches, and had a diving, 42-yard reception that set up a touchdown last week in the preseason game against the Cowboys, then turned in a spectacular catch during practice on Tuesday at the Miller Electric Center when he hauled in a TD pass with Tevaughn Campbell’s arms wrapped around him.

Jaguars wide receiver Jacob Harris pulls in a pass during a training camp practice on Aug 14. He's among a number of young receivers who are competing for a limited number of projected spots on the roster.

Rookie free agents Elijah Cooks and Jaray Jenkins have also played well, both in the preseason and training camp.

Young DBs made plays at Dallas

Now consider the back end of the defensive back battle.

The Jaguars seem to have four locks each at corner (veterans Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon and rookie Christian Braswell) and safety (veterans Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Andrew Wingard and rookie Antonio Johnson).

But what to do at corner with two drafted second-year players making big moves in training camp, Buster Brown and Gregory Junior, plus two other holdovers from last year’s team, four-year veteran Chris Claybrooks and five-year veteran Tevaughn Campbell?

Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior (34) forced a fumble on Dallas running back Rico Dowdle (23) last week in their preseason game.

The competition at safety includes veteran Daniel Thomas and drafted rookie Erick Hallett II.

Speaking of plays, Johnson had seven tackles against Dallas, Braswell picked off a pass and Junior had a forced fumble in which he reached over KaVontae Turpin, who was attempting to block for Rico Dowdle, and jarred the ball loose from Dowdle, with Thomas recovering at the Jaguars’ 1 to thwart a Cowboys TD.

Junior also recovered a fumbled punt, which was forced to Tim Jones.

Last year the Jaguars started the season with seven cornerbacks and four safeties. Special teams will play a role in who the Jags keep or let go but at this point, almost any combination is in play.

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said it picking through the wealth of talent and desire isn’t necessarily a difficult task for the coaches.

“It’s really not,” he said before Tuesday’s practice. “We always tell the guys, ‘You make the decision for us.’ Whoever goes out there and plays the best and does what we ask them to do, they end up the guys. It’s good competition, and we’ve got a lot of guys to choose from.”

Soccer, tight end skills help Harris

Two players on either side of the ball are among the most intriguing possibilities: Harris, the former soccer player from Palm Harbor and tight end with the Los Angeles Rams, and Junior, the first player ever drafted from Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas who looked lost last season but has gradually improved and seems more polished this season.

Harris, the tallest wide receiver on the Jaguars’ training camp roster at 6 feet 5 (and 211 pounds) played soccer and football at Palm Harbor University but attracted more NCAA Division I attention for soccer than football.

Jacob Harris played (87) played wide receiver for the Unievrsity of Central Florida and was converted to tight end by the Los Angeles Rams.

He walked on briefly at Western Kentucky, then at the University of Central Florida, where he was put on scholarship in 2018 and caught 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 and 20201.

The Rams drafted him in the third round and put weight on him in an attempt to convert him to tight end. He had two knee injuries in 2021 and bounced back and forth five times between the practice squad and active roster last season before going on injured reserve in December.

Harris credits soccer with teaching him the value of conditioning (he said he was familiar with wide receiver coach Chad Hall’s “ladder drills” because they’re commonly used in soccer) and said his experience at tight end helped develop his blocking skills.

He understood the challenge he faced in competing with the Jaguars’ wide receiver depth chart when he signed just before OTAs in May.

“It’s a special group and at the end of the day we don’t see it as competing … we’re all just trying to help each other get better as a whole,” he said. “They’re [the Jaguars] gearing up to do something special this year and I’d like to be a part of it.”

Junior is more poised, polished

Caldwell said Junior, who is competing for the nickel corner spot, has shaken off his small college background.

“The growth, you know,” he said of Junior. “He came in last year from a small college, and now he belongs. He belonged last year, but he had to get that confidence. You see him out there, he’s more confident. He’s understanding the technique. He’s trusting what he’s doing. He’s working hard, and it’s paying off for him.”

Junior echoed Harris in pointing out that the goal is to feed off competition in the defensive back room to improve and not worry about a job when cutdown day comes.

“We look at trying to get better and compete and let the rest take care of itself,” he said. “It’s about competing. Every day, everyone comes in just trying to compete and get the best out of all of us.”

Pederson said the competition at all position groups has been enjoyable to watch.

“This is what you love about training camp ... you love the competition aspect of it, you love the backend guys that are competing for either that fifth or sixth roster spot or practice squad spots,” Pederson said. "That’s the one thing that I can appreciate about the effort that these guys have really given us all of training camp so far and it showed up in the game this past Saturday.”

