Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead following season lost to COVID-19

After losing his entire 2020 season to COVID-19, Ryquell Armstead is looking for a job.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they waived the third-year running back on Monday while signing sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp to a rookie contract.

The Jaguars drafted Armstead out of Temple in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. After rushing 35 times for 108 yards and catching 14 passes for 144 yards as a rookie, Armstead was expected to compete for a bigger role last season after the departure of Leonard Fournette.

COVID-19 took serious toll on Armstead

But he landed on the COVID-19 in training camp and a second time in September. He was reportedly hospitalized twice with "significant respiratory issues” amid a serious bout with COVID-19. It's not clear if Armstead continues to suffer long-term effects of his COVID-19 infection.

Did COVID-19 cut Armstead's career short? (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Jaguars drafted running back Travis Etienne in the first round of April's draft and signed Carlos Hyde in the offseason to join 2020 leading rusher James Robinson in the backfield. With a crowd on the running back depth chart and a new regime led by head coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars decided to move on from Armstead.

Now 24, Armstead will presumably seek to catch on with another team before training camp.

