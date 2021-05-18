Jaguars waive RB Ryquell Armstead

James Johnson
·2 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Ryquell Armstead the team announced on Monday. The decision came after Armstead missed the 2020 regular season battling with COVID-19.

Armstead, 24, was drafted out of Temple by the Jags in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by former general manager Dave Caldwell. During that season, he was able to register 35 carries for 108 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Armstead was placed on the Jags’ COVID-19/ reserve list last August and had to be placed on their again weeks later. Late in October, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Armstead had a rough year battling COVID-19, which caused him to be hospitalized twice as he dealt with “significant respiratory issues.” Schefter also stated that Armstead was expected to make a full recovery.

The Jags’ decision comes after they were extremely busy this offseason at the running back position. With James Robinson needing some help, the team signed Carlos Hyde in free agency and added a slash weapon in running back Travis Etienne. That gave the Jags seven players at the position, which is a significant number for a 90-man roster.

With Armstead being waived, the Jags’ roster sits at 89 players. Many have speculated that the Jags’ one remaining roster spot would be used on Tim Tebow, who the Jags have been tied to a worked out as a tight end. During rookie mini-camp, coach Urban Meyer said a decision would be made on Tebow this weekend, so they may have agreed to bring him in as a staff.

“I’ve leaned on my staff for that, and I imagine a decision is going to be soon, ” Meyer said.” We wanted to have them, because I have a new tight end coach as well, watch a guy like Luke [Farrell] and just get a feel for it because they’re the ones who put him through a tryout a couple times and see if he can help us win.

“We have not had that — I imagine Sunday, we’ll come in — all our focus is on the guys right now, and then we’ll have a chat Sunday.”

