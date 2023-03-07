Jaguars waive QB E.J. Perry after year on practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived quarterback E.J. Perry on Tuesday, a little over a month after keeping him with a reserve/future contract in January.

Perry, 24, was a two-time All-Ivy League selection at Brown and joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Perry was cut by the team at the end of August and was added to the practice squad where he spent the entire 2022 season.

In February, the Jaguars re-signed backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and the team added to its depth chart in January by adding former Canadian Football League star Nathan Rourke. While the latter is recovering from a minor foot surgery, Jacksonville evidently feels good enough about its trio of passers to part with Perry.

In the 2022 preseason, Perry completed 25 of his 48 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. In two seasons as the starting quarterback at Brown, Perry had 45 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire