Now that all rosters are at 53, the bottom spots will churn and churn and churn some more.

On Saturday, the Jaguars announced that linebacker Ty Summers has been waived. He recently was claimed on waivers by the Jaguars, after being waived by the Packers on August 28.

Summers was a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2019. The 26-year-old appeared in 46 of 49 regular-season games over three seasons, with one start on defense.

He’ll now go back to waivers. If he isn’t claimed, he’ll become a free agent — able to sign with any team or any practice squad.

If he finds a new home, it will cost someone else a spot. And so on. And so on. It’s an unfortunate reality of life in the NFL. Players constantly are being cut and waived and signed and re-signed and re-cut and re-waived as teams endlessly tinker with their rosters.

To their credit, many of them keep going. They keep trying. They keep searching for a place where they’ll contribute and remain. Even if it means constantly being ready to uproot their lives and go wherever the next opportunity may be, staying there for however long it may last.

Jaguars waive linebacker Ty Summers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk