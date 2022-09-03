Jaguars waive LB Ty Summers three days after claiming from Packers

Ty Summers’ time on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active roster was incredibly short-lived. On Saturday, Summers was waived by the team just three days after he was claimed off waivers.

Summers, 26, was a seventh-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and spent the first three seasons of his career with the team. He largely contributed on special teams, but was called on to start one game in 2020 when linebacker Christian Kirksey went down with an injury.

After sliding down the depth chart in Green Bay, Summers was waived at the end of August and was claimed by the Jaguars on Wednesday.

If Summers clears waivers, he’d be a logical addition to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Prior to his NFL career, Summers starred at TCU where he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore and All-Big 12 honorable mentions in his final two seasons. Summers was also a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award for his humanitarian work in the community.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire