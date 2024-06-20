Jaguars waive Kyric McGowan to make room for Denzel Mims

The Jaguars have made the previously reported signing of receiver Denzel Mims official and announced a corresponding move.

Jacksonville waived receiver Kyric McGowan to make room on the roster.

McGowan, 24, had just signed with Jacksonville on June 14. He entered the league with Washington in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, spending the season on the practice squad.

McGowan appeared in a pair of games that season, playing 10 offensive snaps and 19 special temas snaps. He has not played in a regular-season game since.