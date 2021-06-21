Jaguars waive Jon’Vea Johnson

The Jaguars officially waived receiver Jon'Vea Johnson after signing Laquon Treadwell.

Jacksonville claimed Johnson off waivers from the Cowboys in March.

Johnson signed with the Cowboys in 2019 after going undrafted out of Toledo and spent his rookie season on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder. He was back with the team last year but failed to make the 53-player roster and spent the year on the practice squad.

Johnson has yet to appear in an NFL game.

