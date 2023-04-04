Jaguars waive ex-Titans RB Mekhi Sargent

Former Tennessee Titans running back and 2021 undrafted free agent, Mekhi Sargent, is set to be looking for a new home.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they have waived the Iowa product, who signed a futures deal with the team back in January. He’ll hit waivers but will become a free agent if unclaimed.

Sargent spent all of 2022 with the Jags on their practice squad but didn’t manage to see the field.

The 25-year-old was one of the bigger surprises on the Titans’ initial 53-man roster in 2021 after he played well during the preseason. He appeared in three games for Tennessee that year, but played predominantly on special teams.

We have waived RB Mekhi Sargent. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 3, 2023

He also had stints with the Jags and Los Angeles Rams after being waived by the Titans, playing in a total of four games combined with those two.

With the Titans having just Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut and Jonathan Ward behind Derrick Henry, a reunion between Tennessee and Sargent wouldn’t be surprising.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire