The Jaguars trimmed a quarterback from their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived E.J. Perry from their 90-man roster. Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was signed to a future contract in January.

Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles after going undrafted last year, but opted not to do so once the Eagles agreed to a deal with another rookie. He signed with the Jaguars a short time later.

The Jaguars re-signed C.J. Beathard earlier this year, so he’s in line to return as Trevor Lawrence‘s backup in 2023. Nathan Rourke is now the only other quarterback under contract in Jacksonville.

Jaguars waive E.J. Perry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk