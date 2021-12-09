Jaguars vs. Titans predictions: What do NFL reporters, analysts think about NFL Week 14 game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have rarely been the favorites when experts and analysts make their predictions.

This week, the Jags face the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans. While the Titans easily won their first meeting this season, things will be a little different Sunday.

For starters, coach Mike Vrabel will be without star running back Derrick Henry, who scored three touchdowns in Week 5. Ryan Tannehill also will be without receiver A.J. Brown, but Julio Jones could return from IR. They could use him: Tennessee (8-4) has lost two straight games before taking last week off.

The Jaguars (2-10) are once again in the running for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The offense led by Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson have stagnated in recent weeks, and pressure continues to mount for first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer. Another surprising win like they got a month ago vs. the Buffalo Bills would be crucial.

Tough times: Jaguars offense remains punchless under coordinator Darrell Bevell

A strong bond: From Rockford to Jacksonville, James Robinson and Bryant Nolan Jr. remain lifelong friends

Shoring up the D? Titans get a boost with the return of Julio Jones, but the Jaguars can counter with having Shaq back

Here's what NFL experts had to say about the matchup:

The Jaguars have become lifeless mush under Urban Meyer, masquerading as a professional team with awful coaching and terrible misuse of personnel. Somehow, they have blown getting an elite QB prospect in Trevor Lawrence and the defensive flashes they have shown are few and far between. Mike Vrabel will deliver his NFL coaching muscle after a bye with a creative and effective game plan by every measure.

The Titans have been on a massive backslide since losing Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones to injury, but they have a get right home game against a 2-10 Jaguars team that looked as inept as ever in a 30-point road loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. The Titans are still fighting for playoff position, and they should take care of the Jaguars by double digits in this one.

Story continues

Looking at this spread, my initial thought was "that's too much for the Titans without Derrick Henry." But then I went back and peaked at Mike Vrabel's post-bye record, and I was pretty surprised about how good he's been. Vrabel is undefeated straight up and ATS coming off the bye, with outright wins as an underdog over the 2018 Cowboys (10-6) and 2020 Bills (13-3). His other win was a 22-point beatdown of the Jaguars in 2019. None of that necessarily matters with how badly the Titans are banged up, but they're at least getting Julio Jones back against a terrible Jacksonville secondary. Julio should be willing to pay off that trade in one fell swoop. With A.J. Brown set to return in Week 15, this offense could start picking back up. Jacksonville is winless on the road and has been blown out in most of those games. The Jags are also on a four-game losing streak with questions mounting once again about Urban Meyer's in-game management.

The Titans already got embarrassed at home by an inferior division rival at home. It can’t happen twice. Can it?

The Titans’ injured reserve list is starting to shrink, though not nearly enough to satisfy their depleted offense. They have scored just 26 points the past two games and are threatening to become the first winning team to lose to the Jets, Texans and Jaguars in the same year.

Jacksonville is the rare 2-10 team that looks worse than its record indicates. The Jaguars haven't been competitive in most games, often on either side of the ball. That includes a Week 5 tilt vs. Tennessee, back in the Titans' brightest moments when Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown were available. Those two will be absent Sunday, and yet I believe the late bye will serve the Titans well. The schedule makers delivered them the right team at the right time, a Jags squad that is tough to pick, even when it's getting 8.5 points.

The Jaguars are stuck in a four-game losing streak where they have averaged just 12 points per game. Tennessee has been up-and-down since the Derrick Henry injury, and the Titans are 3-0 coming off a bye under Mike Vrabel. Tennessee maintains its spot atop the AFC North race.

The Jaguars are a mess, and I see no signs at all that Urban Meyer has made progress in his first season. The Titans take this one easily.

The Jaguars always struggle in Tennessee and this is a second straight road game against a team coming off a bye. That's a bad combination. The Titans were struggling some before the bye, but like the Rams last week this Jaguars team is the game to get them back right. Titans big.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: NFL Week 14 predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans