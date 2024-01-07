Jaguars vs. Titans highlights Week 18
Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans highlights from Week 18 game of 2023 season.
In good news for several other AFC teams, the Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs .
If Derrick Henry is done with the Titans, he finished his time with them in style.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
The Panthers did not immediately respond to the incident, which was recorded on video.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap all the Christmas Eve NFL action from Sunday and give their instant takeaways and analysis. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting the biggest games of the day, including the Miami Dolphins defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns showing that they're contenders and the Detroit Lions winning a division for the first time since 1993. Next, the dynamic duo move on to recapping the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games one by one, as Fitz and Frank go back and forth on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their win streak, the New York Jets and whether jobs should be on the line, a disappointing showing from the Indianapolis Colts and more. The hosts finish off the show by giving their expectations for the Christmas Day games.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Here's a lesson in poor clock management.
The NFL MVP race continued to heat up on Sunday night.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold choice at the end of their game. Was it the right call?
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.