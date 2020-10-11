Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 5 Jags Wire staff picks and predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially entered the second quarter of their season, and with that could come a start much like the first quarter of the season where they got a divisional win. A big reason for that is because this week’s opponent, the Houston Texans, seem to be dealing with some turmoil of their own and will come into Sunday’s game winless.

Simply put, for the Jags to get back on the right track they will need their defense to show some kind of resistance to the opposition. That might prove to be easier said than done with Josh Allen already rule out and Myles Jack’s status up in the air.

Regardless as to who takes the field, it’s time to give out our weekly predictions. And, yes, we think it’s going to be a rough one.

James Johnson (@Sportsgrind_Don): Texans 31, Jaguars 28

As I’ve said in the past, the Jaguars always have a chance to win, but it’s just a matter of whether they put together the right game plan. Their offense has been solid for the most part, however, Todd Wash isn’t holding up his end of the bargain. With his unit struggling, I honestly don’t know if the Texans will punt the ball at anytime today.

With Houston’s rush defense being the worst in the NFL, the Jags’ best hope is to rely on James Robinson and keep their defense off the field. Still, I’m going to have to go with Houston.

Phil Smith (@PhiltheFilipino): Texans 31, Jaguars 20

The Jaguars have an opportunity to grant a third straight team their first win of the season. Between the Texans firing Bill O’Brien, the complete lack of a pass rush, and Deshaun Watson, I fully expect the Jags to help lead Houston to its first win. That would put the Jags in sole possession of last place in the AFC South and squarely back in the “Tank For Trevor” conversation. Until major changes are made in the defensive play calling and the Jags understand that a certain coordinator is hurting the team, the defense is going to get eaten up over the next few weeks against top notch quarterbacks and it begins with Watson.

Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis): Texans 31, Jaguars 26

The Texans just fired coach Bill O’Brian after a abysmal start to the 2020 season. With a talented roster, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for the Deshaun Watson led team. This team is better than their record and with Jacksonville’s almost non-existent pass rush, I think Watson makes the Jaguars’ defense pay.

Robert Ricks (@rrickswriting): Texans 23, Jaguars 19

The Jaguars will have to find a way to stop the bleeding, but this probably wont be the game for them. Deshaun Watson has been highly successful against the Jags but this game may be surprisingly low-scoring considering that both teams need a win in the worse way.

Will Frost (@willfrost_): Texans 28, Jaguars 18

So, the Texans don’t have a general manager, they don’t have a coach and they also don’t have a win. This should be a victory for the Jaguars right? Unfortunately, it won’t be as easy as that.

Despite the upheaval within the Texans organization, they enter today’s game as firm favorites. The last time these two teams played Deshaun Watson had one of his better games, and against this lackluster Jaguars’ defensive unit, he’s poised to see similar production today.

Jacob DeLawrence (@_Jdela): . Texans 28, Jaguars 17

The battle for last place in the division is the headline for this matchup that no one had coming into the season. The Texans have simply underperformed and have fired head coach Bill O’Brien this week and Romeo Crennel is at the helm for the Texans.

The Jags are coming off of two extremely disappointing performances and look to bounce back. This is the perfect game for them to do so. However, the Jags have struggled against the run, and with Myles Jack’s, status up in the air I expect David and Duke Johnson to be able to put up solid numbers on the ground. Deshaun Watson will also do what he always does against the Jags. As a result, the Texans will get their first win and the Jags could continue to spiral downward.

