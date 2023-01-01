Jaguars vs. Texans highlights Week 17
Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans highlights from Week 17 of the 2022 season.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed a pass to . . . Patrick Mahomes on the opening drive against the #Broncos in Week 17.
Noah Ruggles missed what would have been game-winning attempt and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Ohio State lost to Georgia in the Peach Bowl in what could have been one of the most heartbreaking OSU losses ever. Here was Twitter's take.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Brady is back in the playoffs for a 14th straight season.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
The weather was perfect for New Year's Day. It was also perfect for the Browns' offense to finally come alive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
The Patriots' decision to hand Matt Patricia offensive play-calling duties has backfired in a big way, and team owner Robert Kraft has taken notice. The MMQB's Albert Breer details the fallout that could result from Kraft's displeasure.
Roman Wilson appeared to have a long TD catch after a TCU interception, but officials ruled him short of the goal line. Then disaster struck for Michigan.
Hear everything Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud said after the heartbreaking loss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. #GoBucks
Philadelphia can still clinch everything with a win in Week 18, but Gardner Minshew and Co. couldn't overcome the absence of Jalen Hurts on Sunday, among other things.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
The Eagles were cheated out of a crucial touchdown after Jerome Boger's crew saw a holding call that wasn't there.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.