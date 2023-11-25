Jaguars vs. Texans broadcast map: Where will the game be on TV?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will play for the top spot in the AFC South on Sunday, but not everybody will be able to watch.

While two of the Jaguars’ first three games of December are scheduled to be nationally televised primetime matchups, the consequential divisional duel in Houston will only be on in about 11 states.

In-market fans will have the Jaguars’ Week 12 road game at EverBank Stadium on their local CBS affiliate and can stream the game on fuboTV.

Andrew Catalon will be on play-by-play coverage in the booth with Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan providing analysis.

Fans in the blue area on the map below will have the Jaguars vs. Texans game on their local CBS station at 1 p.m. ET, according to 506sports.com:

For the majority of the country, it’ll be the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals (highlighted in red) on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.

Those who aren’t in an area highlighted blue will need NFL Sunday Ticket, now offered by YouTube, to watch the Jaguars as an out-of-market game.

