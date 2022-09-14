Jaguars vs. Steelers golf event set for October

Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli and a yet-to-be-named former Jaguars player will team up on the golf course on Oct. 7 against a pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers led by Ben Roethlisberger, according to the Florida Times-Union.

The Jaguars vs. Steelers showdown on the links is set to happen at the Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA Tour Champions event, which will be held at the Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville.

Boselli, who became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and his Jaguars teammate will be playing for the charity Blessings in a Backpack. Roethlisberger and his yet-to-be-named Steelers teammate will be playing for Beaches Habitat for Humanity.

The pairs will be a nine-hole scramble and will include additional competitions to decide which team earns the most of the $100,000 in charity money up for grabs.

Roethlisberger retired earlier this year after 18 seasons as the Steelers’ quarterback. He threw 12 interceptions in nine career games against the Jaguars. Only his AFC North rivals — the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns — recorded more picks against Roethlisberger.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire