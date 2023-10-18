Jaguars vs. Saints preview Week 7
Here's everything you need to know when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints Week 7 of the NFL season.
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
“I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought.”
The Buffalo Bills are back on track ... well, maybe.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
The Jaguars need to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Week 3.
In one week, C.J. Stroud has won his first game and now received the NFL's Rookie of the Month honor.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down Buffalo weaponizing Allen's unpredictability, a smart wrinkle to a popular route concept, and a couple bets for the Packers-Lions Thursday nighter.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.