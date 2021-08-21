Jaguars vs. Saints 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

With their 2021 preseason debut behind them, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set for their second preseason matchup of the season as they will travel to New Orleans and take on the Saints. It’s a game where many are anticipating to see more of the starters and No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback who is “likely” to take the field first, according to the staff.

This will mark the Jags’ second consecutive preseason matchup against an opponent that previously went to the playoffs. And while Drew Brees is no longer the quarterback for the team, their defense, which was a top-10 group mostly remained in place. That said, the Jags should have a challenge on their hands depending on how the Saints utilize their starters.

As for the Jags’ defense, they will be looking to improve against the pass, specifically the screen game. The Jags allowed 319 passing yards overall against the Browns and will be up against a hungry quarterbacks group the consists of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

While it’s just a preseason game, there are many exciting elements to it, and as a result, it will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here is all the other information fans will need to tune in to it.

When: Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Watch: ESPN

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5

Live Stream: NFL app (cable login required), fuboTV (try it free), NFL Game Pass (try it free)