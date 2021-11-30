Jaguars vs. Rams: 4 things to know about Week 13’s game

When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday, it will be in a month that is the most important in terms of getting into the postseason. Of course, after falling to 2-9, it’s highly unlikely the Jags will be among the teams in the postseason, but their Week 12 opponents in the Los Angeles Rams have plenty to fight for with a 7-4 record and the fifth seed in their grasp.

Still, when it comes to the NFL a team can win on any given Sunday, and despite having a depleted offense, the Jags have surprised a few teams who have significantly more talent than them. Additionally, they will be up against a team that has underachieved the last few weeks despite having several all-stars.

That said, there are many interesting things to know about Week 13’s matchup, and here are four of them:

Both teams are trying to end three-game losing streaks

The Jags being in this predicament isn’t shocking, but if someone said the Rams would enter this game trying to end a three-game losing streak, they would flat out be called crazy. Here we are, though.

Dating back to their Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans, something hasn’t been quite right with the Rams as they lost that game and weren’t able to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. And while all three teams are talented, the Rams’ roster is one many felt was the most talented exiting the trade deadline.

A key reason behind their struggles has been the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has thrown five picks in the aforementioned three-game stretch. Three of those picks have been taken back for touchdowns and it has happened once in all of the three last games. Then when adding in the fact that the Rams’ passing defense has entered Week 13 ranked 23rd, one can understand why things have gone downhill.

As for the Jags, they have yet to capitalize on the momentum they had after an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. Since, they’ve lost to two hot teams in the Indianapolis Colts and 49ers, and a Falcons team that was beatable.

Of course, the biggest reason for their struggles has been on offense, too, as the Jags have only scored 56 points since the bye week. It won’t help that the offense will be without tight end Dan Arnold, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, in addition to being without DJ Chark, Travis Etienne, and Jamal Agnew.

Of these two teams, it’s clear the Rams have the best chance to end their losing streak, but if Stafford plays like he has the last few weeks, it may end up closer than some think.

The Rams have lost their last five games against the spread

The Rams will come into Sunday’s game as heavy 12.5-point favorites, but their history as of the last five weeks is something worth noting for those willing to bet on the spread. Dating back to their game against Detroit, they’ve gone 0-5 against the spread.

Against the Lions and Houston Texans, the team wasn’t able to cover their spread figures of -16.5 and lost as the favorites in the following three games. That said, don’t rule out the Jags keeping this one closer than expected, although it’s reasonable to think it could get ugly when considering the Jags’ struggles on the west coast.

Again, Sunday’s score could come down to the play of Stafford. If he continues to struggle and tosses a few turnovers, this game could resemble the one the Jags had against the Bills. However, if he can get back to the quarterback he was before the Titans game, the Rams should be able to pull away by a reasonable margin.

The Jags have only defeated the Rams once in their history

The Jags’ struggles to win on the west coast are well documented, but they will also have to overcome a bad history against the Rams franchise. While the two teams have only met five times, the Jags have struggled in the process and are 1-4 against them.

To find the Jags’ only win against the Rams, fans would have to go back to 2009 during the Jack Del Rio era, when the Cardiac Cats took the St. Louis Rams into overtime for a 23-30 win in Jacksonville. In that game, former Jags running back Maurice Jones-Drew had himself a day, rushing for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

The Jags’ last game against the Rams took place in 2017, and while the team went on to the AFC Championship that season, one of their regular season home losses was to a Todd Gurley-led Rams squad. However, this Rams team is significantly more talented, while the Jags are significantly less talented than they were then.

Jalen Ramsey will face his old team

If there is one player on the Rams’ roster who has had this game circled for a while, it’s cornerback Jalen Ramsey. As many are aware, he was traded to the Rams by the Jags in October of 2019 and it’s a move that has haunted the franchise since.

Ramsey left on bad terms with the franchise after he claimed that former general manager Dave Caldwell was disrespectful to him after a meeting against the Texans two seasons ago. And while Caldwell is no longer with the team, the alleged mistake proved to be costly as the Jags lost a very talented player who most would agree is the best cornerback in football and is a top-20 player.

If ending their losing streak wasn’t enough to motivate him, making his old team look silly for trading him certainly could. Then again, a lot of the players and coaches Ramsey played with are gone, so when he looks on the opposite end of the field this team won’t even resemble the one he left behind.

