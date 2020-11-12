Jaguars vs. Packers: 3 things to know about Week 10’s matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially at the mid-way point of their season, which means things are about to get tougher than the second half. Up first for them in the second part of their schedule will be the Green Bay Packers, who are currently playing great football and leading their division with a 6-2 record.

With the Packers being an elite team with Super Bowl aspirations, many aren’t giving the Jags a chance and the Cardiac Cats were 13.5-point underdogs as of Wednesday. Still, despite there being a potential blowout on the horizon we’ve done our research on the Jags’ Week 10 opponents and here are three things to know about the upcoming matchup as we close in on Sunday:

What does history say?

(Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jags and Packers haven't met much when looking back at history, but it's not shocking that Green Bay leads the series with a 4-2 record. The last meeting between these two, which was a rather competitive game, went in favor of the Packers back in 2016 as they beat Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field by a score of 27-23. The Jags' last win against the Packers was over a decade ago back in 2008. That game also took place at TIAA Bank Field as a young Aaron Rodgers was outdone by Jags running back Maurice Jones-Drew and company by a score of 20-16. The Jags will not only be fighting against history when looking at the Packers overall record against them, but they will also have to deal with the fact that they haven't won at Lambeau Field since December of 2004 when Brett Farve was the team's franchise quarterback. A vast majority of the Jags' roster was in elementary school then, which is a sign of how long the Jags have struggled against one of football's best franchises.

There is potential for a QB dual, though it's unlikely

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to lace them up in the NFL and fans should expect a solid day out of him against the Jags. Only one team in the league has a defense that's worse than the Jags when it comes to an overall figure (and that's Seattle) as they've allowed an average of 418.1 yards a game. The Jags are also 27th against the pass and rush, too, allowing averages of 284.5 and 138.1, respectively, in each category. As for the Jags, they will have a significantly less experienced signal-caller in Jake Luton, who had his first start last week against the Texans. He had both some good and bad moments against them, but ultimately finished the game with a solid passing total of 304 yards. That's important because the Packers have had some issues against the pass, allowing an 106.5 overall passer rating (No. 30) for the year and a 70.3% completion rate. Those seem like figures that could be taken advantage of by a quarterback with no fear and momentum like Luton. Simply put, fans shouldn't expect a win, but also shouldn't be surprised if the Jags make it interesting and put up some form of a fight.

This will be Marcedes Lewis' first game against the Jags since his departure

Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags will be taking the field against an old friend in veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. As many are aware, the Jags drafted Lewis in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft and he spent 12 seasons with them. During his time with the team, he became a fan favorite and was the longest-tenured Jags veteran up until he was released in 2017. As a result of spending such a long period of time with the team, Lewis propelled himself to the No. 3 spot on the Jags' receiving list with 4,502 career yards. The only players with more yards, of course, are Jimmy Smith and current Jags receivers coach Keenan McCardell. When looking back at how his departure went down, fans shouldn't be surprised to see the Packers go to him in a goal line situation. He'll already have a little bit of momentum as he will be coming off a Week 9 showing where he snagged a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. He could very well make it two in a row with the Jags struggling defensive this season.