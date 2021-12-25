Jaguars vs. Jets: Lawrence vs. Wilson, Saleh’s status 6 among Week 16 storylines

Nothing is normal in the NFL right now with COVID-19 once again wreaking havoc across the league, but the Jets still have a game to play in Week 16.

Gang Green will welcome the 2-12 Jaguars to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, while Jacksonville has dropped six in a row. Its last win came over the Bills in early November.

Here are six storylines to know before the Jaguars come to East Rutherford.

Robert Saleh's status

Saleh said Friday that the Jets are preparing to play the Jaguars without him after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. New York’s rookie head coach said he is feeling “good” after his positive test and needs negative tests on Friday and Saturday to test out of COVID protocols.

Saleh has been orchestrating virtual team meetings while quarantining in a hotel. He declined to comment on whether he thinks the game should be postponed with both teams marred by players landing on the COVID list.

COVID numbers piling up on both sides

The Jets currently have 18 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after activating Justin Hardee and Jeff Smith on Friday. Ryan Griffin — who was on injured reserve — tested positive, becoming the latest to land on the list.

The Jaguars have also had their fair share of COVID issues. Those issues could keep some of their best players out on Sunday, as edge rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and right guard Ben Bartch all landed on the list Friday. Allen is unvaccinated and will not be eligible to return for 10 days. Bartch and Shenault Jr.’s vaccination statuses are unknown. Both might be able to suit up in Week 16 if they are vaccinated and can post negative tests on consecutive days.

Ron Middleton ready to take over

Middleton is set to run the show if Saleh can’t coach in Week 16. New York’s tight ends coach has been running practice with Saleh quarantining and will meet virtually with Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff on Saturday to discuss the game plan.

“It’s been a smooth operation, man,” Middleton said. “It’s kind of scary, with everything that’s going on and whatnot and all the uncertainty, but people are just going about their business.”

Injury issues

The Jets are dealing with their fair share of injury issues in addition to COVID. Elijah Riley has already been ruled out with a concussion suffered against the Dolphins, while Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a calf injury. George Fant (knee), Bryce Hall (non-COVID illness), C.J. Mosley (back), Sheldon Rankins (knee) and Quinnen Williams (shoulder) are questionable.

Jacksonville received good news on the injury front Friday, as running back James Robinson is good to go after not practicing Thursday due to a knee injury.

Jets running thin at multiple positions

COVID and injuries have done a number on New York’s depth. Tight end, guard, cornerback and safety are all a major concern for the Jets entering Week 16. Many of the players called upon to serve as Gang Green’s depth pieces have never even suited up for the team before, making it fair to wonder how the Jets will hold up with so many new faces set to take on increased roles.

Zach Wilson's first battle with Trevor Lawrence

Two of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks — even if they haven’t shown it a whole lot as rookies — are set to battle on Sunday, as Zach Wilson will take on Trevor Lawrence for the first time. Neither has enjoyed much success in 2021, but there is still plenty of time for Wilson and Lawrence to put the pieces together and form a friendly rivalry as the first two signal-callers selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

“It’s going to be a fun matchup just because we’re going to be playing in the league from the start of the same time for hopefully a long time, so it’s going to be cool just to follow his career and to be able to match up against those guys,” Wilson said Thursday. “I just hope he does well and I always hope the best for him.”

