Jaguars vs. Jets highlights Week 16
Watch all of the highlights from a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams preview tonight's matchup between the Jets and Jaguars.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
Kyle Juszczyk was not expecting the 49ers to trade for Christian McCaffrey, only to be pleasantly surprised when the blockbuster move went down.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Brock Purdy broke down some of the biggest differences between him and the other 49ers quarterbacks in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
Air Force 30, Baylor 15: Armed Forces Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
Get to know the New York Jets quarterback who just took over for Zach Wilson, and actually got the crowd to cheer
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
Former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is leading the Jaguars' playoff push while Zach Wilson's future with the Jets looks shaky after his latest benching.
Julian Edelman was blunt in his criticism of Mac Jones.
Dan Patrick presents the former Indianapolis Colts with a decision to make if he's an NFL general manager. The answer doesn't come easily.