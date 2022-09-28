Jaguars vs. Eagles preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Philadelphia Eagles in week 4 of the 2022 season.
Here is your TV viewing and broadcast map for the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Linc
The Eagles stand alone atop the NFC East with a 3-0 record.
Doug Pederson was the Eagles head coach in 2020 when the team drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. Hurts ended up starting the last four games of that season as a rookie, flashing some of his potential. Philadelphia then fired Pederson and traded quarterback Carson Wentz after the season, moving on with Hurts [more]
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
