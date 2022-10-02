Jaguars vs. Eagles inactives: WR Zay Jones inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting wide receiver Zay Jones against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury suffered in practice.

Jones, 27, was on the Jaguars’ list of inactive players for Week 4 along with outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and five others:

The good news for the Jaguars is that cornerback Shaquill Griffin who was questionable with a hip injury after missing Week 3 is back in action against the high-powered Eagles offense.

While Jones was also listed as questionable, his inclusion on the list of inactives is a bit of a surprise after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported overnight that the receiver was on track to play. Jones leads the Jaguars in receptions through three weeks with 19.

The Eagles’ list of inactives had no surprises as two players — cornerback Avonte Maddox and running back Boston Scott — were already ruled out Friday and no other players had injury designations.

Maddox is the most significant absence as he’s the team’s nickel cornerback and would’ve been Philadelphia’s solution for Christian Kirk in the slot.

