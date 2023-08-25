Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Series history, odds, how to watch or listen to final preseason game

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the team's starters will get their most extensive work in a preseason game on Saturday at EverBank Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: EverBank Stadium.

TV: CBS-47.

Radio: 1010-AM, 92.5-FM; Spanish, 930 AM/97.3 FM via Accion. Ja

Preseason records: Jaguars 2-0, Dolphins 1-1.

Odds: Jaguars minus-7; over-under, 41.

Last week: The Jaguars beat Detroit 25-7; Miami beat Houston 28-3.

Series history: Miami holds a 7-4 edge on the Jaguars in preseason games. The two teams are tied 5-5 in the regular season.

Last meeting: The Jaguars beat Miami 23-20 on Oct. 17, 2021, in London, on Matthew Wright’s 53-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

