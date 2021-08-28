Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 4 things to watch in preseason finale

Jacksonville hasn’t flashed much improvement in the preseason from its 1-15 season a year ago, but there’s still one more game to turn that around. The Jaguars conclude their preseason with a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, and coach Urban Meyer has indicated that healthy starters will take the field.

After the game, the Jags will have to reduce their roster from 80 players all the way down to the final 53, meaning this is the final chance for some key players on the roster bubble to make a statement (more on that later).

Here are four things to watch in the team’s final exhibition matchup before the regular season.

The backup QB battle

Jaguars quarterback (15) Gardner Minshew II and (3) C.J. Beathard on the field during the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Friday, July 30, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Meyer finally dispelled the mystery this week when he named first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback for Week 1. He had outperformed Gardner Minshew II throughout camp, and though his preseason outings weren't particularly noteworthy, he looked more comfortable than Minshew. Now, the question for Minshew is if he can even secure the backup job. C.J. Beathard has played very well despite limited opportunities in the preseason. He led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter of the loss to New Orleans, and he could make a push for the No. 2 spot. With Lawrence in place as the starter, Meyer likely won't play him much against the Cowboys, giving Minshew and Beathard extended time to battle it out.

The receivers on the roster bubble

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive back Robert Jackson (34) in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Jacksonville has a lot of intriguing players at the receiver position, but not all of them can make the final roster. With D.J. Chark Jr. not playing in the preseason, some players on the roster bubble have had a lot of opportunities. The two standouts have been Tavon Austin and Laquon Treadwell. Austin has eight catches for 89 yards in the first two games, but he suffered a sprained quadricep in practice this week and is considered day-to-day, meaning his status for Sunday's game is unclear. Meanwhile, Treadwell has four catches for 30 yards. Both are former first-round picks, and though Austin has been more productive, Treadwell could gain some ground if he doesn't play. Other receivers on the fringe will be players like Pharoh Cooper, as well as Collin Johnson, Josh Hammond and Jeff Cotton. The latter two have had impressive showings but likely project to the practice squad.

The play of the secondary

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) misses the tackle on Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly during early second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0. [Florida Times-Union]

Jacksonville has struggled tremendously in the first two preseason games against its opponents' starting offenses. Rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell, who will likely be the Day 1 starter at nickel, gave a touchdown against Marquez Callaway on Monday night. Free agent signing Shaquill Griffin has also struggled a bit in coverage and gave up the second touchdown to Callaway on Monday. So far the biggest bright spot has been C.J. Henderson, a second-year corner who missed most of his rookie season with injuries. Henderson was the subject of trade rumors entering the preseason, but his play has likely put a stop to that. Jacksonville may not play all of its starters for long, as Meyer indicated that he considered safety Rayshawn Jenkins to be close to game-ready, but the Jags need to see some strides from the backups, as well. Sidney Jones IV and Chris Claybrooks both struggled, and the team will likely be without Tre Herndon once again, who is week-to-week with a knee sprain.

Taven Bryan's performance

DT: Taven Bryan

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

During the Jags press meetings on Friday, defensive coordinator Joe Cullen seemed to like where Taven Bryan's effort and physicality was and said the staff would "find a place for him" in the rotation. However, he's still way behind his teammates in terms of reps and will need to make the most of this opportunity to find a place on the team or within the rotation. https://twitter.com/apmarklong/status/1431299371400892424?s=21 He appeared on nearly half of all defensive snaps on Monday, but didn't record a stat. The defensive line isn't exactly a unit with perfect depth for the Jags, but there are players it likes there. Bryan is listed behind Roy Robertson-Harris and Adam Gotsis currently on the unofficial depth chart. Then at the opposite end of the nose tackle, they have Malcom Brown and Dawuane Smoot as the top two options. Sunday's game will definitely be about finding out where Bryan fits into the rotation if the Jags feel he's worth a roster spot. He'll also need to make more plays than he did against the Saints or it could put the Jags in a position where they may can find a better option on the waiver wire.

1

1