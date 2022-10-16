Jaguars vs. Colts highlights Week 6
Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts highlights during Week 6 of the 2022 season.
Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts highlights during Week 6 of the 2022 season.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The Packers offense is stagnant. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is a force.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings for 2022, Week 7
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Barkley's decision let the Giants end the game on their own terms.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee means there will be a new No. 1 in the coaches poll this week. Will it be Georgia or Ohio State in the top spot?
Mitch Trubisky fires a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool after replacing an injured Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett is out for the time being with an injury.
College Football Power Rankings after a week 7 that featured three teams in the top 10 falling and eight in the top 25.
This is clearly not the swan song Brady envisioned.
Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.
The Jets will be flying home with a three-game winning streak. Breece Hall ran for a touchdown and the defense made life miserable for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Jets since the 2019 season and it gives them a 4-2 [more]
Injuries haunted the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
These 68 NFL writers didn’t reach a consensus about who will prevail in the Chiefs’ game against the Bills.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 7
The Giants are 4-1, for the first time in a long time, and it’s creating a good vibe in the building. Which says even more about the vibe created by the prior regime. Here’s what rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux told Kimblerley Martin of ESPN.com: “To me it just seems normal, but a lot of guys [more]