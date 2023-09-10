Jaguars vs. Colts highlights Week 1
Watch the highlights from the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Indianapolis Colts Week 1 matchup.
Watch the highlights from the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Indianapolis Colts Week 1 matchup.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby learned the hard way on Sunday to play through the whistle.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
NFL football is a brutal business. Sometimes more than others.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.