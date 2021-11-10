Jaguars vs. Colts: 3 things to know about Week 10’s game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off the biggest upset in team history in terms of the spread deficit after defeating Buffalo, but they must put that behind them as they have a divisional rival in the Indianapolis Colts to take on Sunday. Of course, as fans are aware, that won’t exactly be an easy task, either, as the Jags have yet to win a true road game in 2021.

Just as they were last week, the Jags will enter this game as underdogs by more than a touchdown, and it’s easy to see why when considering the Colts have won three of their last four. That includes a Week 9 Thursday Night Football victory over the New York Jets, who they beat 45-30.

That said, if the Jags ride the momentum they have from Week 9, it could get interesting, and here are three things to know as we approach Sunday’s AFC South showdown:

The series has at least been split the last six season

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

When reflecting on the Jags’ recent history with the Colts, they have actually fared well against them despite being less talented more times than not. In fact, the Jags have at least swept or split the series with the Colts the last six seasons (dating back to 2015).

However, the Jags haven’t done all that great in terms of away games when facing Indy. Overall, the Colts are 15-5 against the Jags on their turf and they’ve won the last three meetings at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With a lot of changes on the Jags’ end this offseason and many new faces joining the organization, we’ll have to see if these trends continue. And though it feels it’s more likely for the Jags to beat Indy in Jacksonville as opposed to on their turf, this team is dangerous and is coming off the biggest upset in franchise history.

This game is set to feature two of the top running backs in the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) leaps over Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) and Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Sunday’s game between the Jags and Colts will display two of the best running backs in football between James Robinson and Jonathan Taylor. In fact, the game’s winner may come down to who has the better day in terms of statistics.

Taylor is a player who could very well have the rushing title by the end of the season with 812 rushing yards to his name at the moment. That places him only behind Derrick Henry, who currently has 937 yards, but could be out for the rest of the season, or at the least late in the season depending on what reports fans prefer.

As for Robinson, he missed the Jags’ last game with a heel injury but is expected to return this week if he avoids any setbacks. With him getting upwards of 15 carries a game in his last four games (aside from Week 8 when he exited the game early), he’s been vital to the success of the offense. However, the unit struggled mightily without him Week 9 despite upsetting the Bills and having him, even if it’s on a reduced role, could help Trevor Lawrence, and Co. a lot.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Carson Wentz should be very interesting

Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

While both the Jags and Colts have elite running backs, the battle between their two young quarterbacks shouldn’t go unnoticed. The reason for that is because one will come into the game with a lot of momentum by his side, while the other has struggled a bit lately.

Of course, the one with momentum is Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is coming off a Week 9 game against the New York Jets where he finished significantly better than he did Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. He finished his night 22-of-30 for 272 yards and three touchdowns, good for his highest quarterback rating of the year (134.3).

As for Lawrence, Week 9 marked a rough week for him although he was facing the defense that many consider the league’s best. He also sustained a minor ankle injury during the game, and when combining those two things, Lawrence deserves a little leeway. Still, he will be coming off a pair of games where he hasn’t completed more than 59.3% of his passes. Sure, some of his passes have been drops, but Lawrence himself has admitted that there were passes at the end of Sunday’s game that he’s kicking himself for missing.

Of course, some have been concerned about Lawrence’s play as of the last two weeks, but they probably shouldn’t be. The reason for that is that he’s made a living out of improving every time adversity has come his way, and the way he responded to his first few games by upping his play against the Cincinnati Bengals and a few games that followed are proof.

