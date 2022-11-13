Jaguars vs. Chiefs highlights Week 10
Watch all of the highlights in the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of the highlights in the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs from Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught two touchdown passes in Ryan Tannehill‘s return from an ankle injury, lifting the Titans to a 17-10 victory over the Broncos on Sunday. The Titans won for the sixth time in their past seven games, with the only loss coming last week in halftime against the Chiefs. They are 6-3. The Broncos [more]
Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' Week 10 win over the #Jaguars | from @EdEastonJr
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the most insane catches you will ever see during Sundays crazy game in Buffalo.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 33-30 loss to the #Vikings:
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game. Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions.
The Bears blew a 14-point lead to the Lions to lose their seventh game of the season. We recap the action, including Justin Fields' big day:
Stocks rallied last week, with the S&P 500 surging 5.9%.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
Detroit Lions overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter at the Chicago Bears for Dan Campbell's first road win as head coach
The Vikings-Bills game had a stunning final few minutes of regulation
NBC Sports football analyst Cris Collinsworth has no doubt the 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, putting him in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
MUNICH (AP) Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks 21-16, but both sides seemed to appreciate the historic nature of the event.
Ohio State seems to be locked into its ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll despite numerous changes around it.
Josh Allen is starting as the Bills host the Vikings. Follow this page for live updates of the action.
Justin Jefferson made one of the catches of the year on 4th and 18
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors in the past week, let by Russell Westbrook.