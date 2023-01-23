Jaguars vs. Chiefs drew massive 34.1 million viewing audience

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a big hit among television audiences, according to NBC.

The network said Monday that an average of 34.1 million people tuned in for the game, more than any Saturday afternoon Divisional Game in eight years. It was just a hair behind the 34.1 million total that tuned in for a 2015 game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

“What an exciting way to cap our coverage of the 2022 NFL season, with star quarterbacks in a one-score game for a berth in the AFC Championship Game,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a press release. “We thank our best-in-class team for their creative effort and tireless work throughout the season, and look forward to watching the culmination of an exciting postseason.”

The game was also the most streamed game on Peacock with the exception of Super Bowls.

The Jaguars haven’t played a primetime game on a Sunday or Monday night since the 2011 season. With Trevor Lawrence leading an ascending team, Jacksonville is evidently able to draw a large audience. It’d be a surprise if the team didn’t find itself in at least one primetime showcase in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire