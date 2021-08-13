Jaguars vs. Browns 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

Jacksonville kicks off the 2021 preseason on Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes his anxiously awaited debut. It’s unclear whether the first overall pick will start the game, but coach Urban Meyer has made it clear that both Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II will play.

It’s a tough opening matchup against a Cleveland team that made the playoffs in 2021, though it won’t have starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in the lineup. Coach Kevin Stefanski has confirmed that Mayfield won’t play, and we’ll likely see his backup Case Keenum instead.

Still, it will be a good first test for the Jaguars defense, who added a lot of new pieces this offseason, both in the front seven and in the secondary.

It’s clear that the interest in Lawrence’s debut extends beyond Jacksonville, as the game will be played on national television via NFL Network. Here’s how you can watch it.

When: Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Watch: NFL Network

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5

Live Stream: NFL app (cable login required), fuboTV (try it free), NFL Game Pass (try it free)