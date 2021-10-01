Jaguars vs. Bengals highlights Week 4
Watch highlights from the Week 4 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Check out which Rams players appeared on Thursday's injury report for Week 4.
Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay's partnership with Matthew Stafford. “It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller like McVay and a guy like (Stafford) who has played at such a high level for so long,” the Arizona head coach said.
Fans eager to see Trey Lance as a full-time player shouldn't hold their breath.
The Bengals offense didn't score in the first half, but then Joe Burrow and the offense found its best rhythm of the season in the second half.
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
Burrow outdueled his fellow No. 1 overall pick to send the Jaguars to 0-4.
Shane Lowry had a bone to pick with a few members of Team USA after Europe's loss, according to a report.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about Mac Jones.
Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing […]
Just three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Deshaun Watson buzz is building back up ahead of the trade deadline. By Adam Hermann
Andres Borregales' 33-yard field goal bounced off the left upright as time expired, giving Virginia a 30-28 win over Miami.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
Takk McKinley was touched as he looked around the room and saw Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Cleveland's other defensive linemen applauding his return to the Browns after a three-week absence. McKinley spoke Thursday for the first time since coming back from an excused leave during training camp to address personal problems that he's keeping private. The 25-year-old former first-round draft pick, whose promising NFL career has been hindered by injuries and selfish behavior, said he was moved by the strong support he received from the Browns while dealing with his issues.
John Lynch delves into the injury status for two of his top offensive players ahead of Sunday's rivalry showdown with the Seahawks.
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.