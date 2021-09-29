Jaguars vs. Bengals: 3 things to know about Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game

After acquiring their third loss of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the last stages of their preparations for the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals and will hope to turn things around on a short week. To make things even more difficult they will travel to Paul Brown Stadium in the process and will have the national spotlight on them for their only primetime matchup of the 2021 season.

As it stands, the Jags are currently 7.5-point underdogs to the Bengals, but when looking at how wacky primetime games can get, nothing is ever off the table in terms of a result. Additionally, the Jags have played better by the game and now it will be a matter of putting together a complete game.

Here are three things to know about Thursday’s game which will showcase two of the league’s younger rosters:

The Jags have fared well against the Bengals, but they've struggle on the road against them

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. [The Enquirer]

The Jags will at least have history on their side as the organization has a 13-10 record against the Bengals. However, when it comes to games in Cincinnati, the Bengals have fared pretty well with a 7-5 record against Jacksonville at Paul Brown Stadium.

Thursday’s game will mark the fourth meeting between the Jags and Bengals since 2017, and in that stretch of games, the Jags are currently 2-1 (including one very memorable win). However, their last meeting against the Bengals (which occurred in October of last year), was a 33-25 win at Paul Brown Stadium for Cincinnati. The game, like Thursday’s, was the fourth game of the season for both teams and was close heading into halftime as the Jags led 13-10.

However, in the second half, the Bengals outscored the Jags 23-12 with Joe Mixon leading the way. In fact, the veteran running back gashed the Jags and ended his day with 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, which was a key factor in them pulling away in the second half.

Football fans finally get a Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow rematch

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (right) greets LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow following the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to primetime games, the NFL looks for compelling storylines and the Jags’ and Bengals’ matchup presented that as both have former No. 1 overall picks at the quarterback position. Additionally, they saw an opportunity to capitalize on a recent national championship matchup where quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence faced off in 2020.

Of course, Burrow and his Louisiana State Tigers went on to claim a 42-25 victory in that game over Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers. With a national championship in his possession and an impressive showing in the process (31-of-41 for 463 yards and five touchdowns), Burrow jumped on the opportunity to ride off into the sunset and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, albeit on the NFL level, Lawrence has the opportunity to even the score and earn his first win as an NFL quarterback. Having the opportunity to do it on national television is just a bonus and Jaguars fans would also have a moment to rejoice after a really rough start to their 2021 season.

Of the two quarterbacks, Burrow has looked the best this season as he now has 13 career starts. He’ll enter the game with an impressive 70.7% completion rate (53-of-75) for 640 yards, seven touchdowns, and four picks.

Lawrence, on the other hand, will be starting in just his fourth game, which explains the struggles he’s had. He will enter the game with a 54.2% completion rate (64-of-114) for 669 yards and seven picks. However, despite his numbers not looking impressive, the game is starting to slow down in some ways for him, and for each pick he’s thrown, he’s also matched them with some eye-popping throws.

Urban Meyer makes a return to his home state

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on before play against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Thursday’s game is ultimately about the players and getting the right results, it’s one that will somewhat be a homecoming for Jags coach Urban Meyer, who was born in Toledo, Ohio. As most are aware, he later graduated from the University of Cincinnati and also was the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012-18 where he was able to snag a national title in 2014.

Like many Ohio natives, Meyer was a Bengals fan growing up and told the media that some of the Bengals he watched growing up included Issac Chris, Bob Trumpy, Chip Meyers, and Bill Bergey among notables. Now, he’s found himself competing against his favorite pro franchise, and acquiring a win against them would definitely be an interesting way to begin the early stages of his NFL career.

