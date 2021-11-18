Jaguars vs. 49ers 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

Sunday’s game against Indianapolis was certainly a disappointing one. The team couldn’t capitalize on the momentum from the Buffalo win early in the game, falling in a 17-0 hole in the first quarter. Though the defense played well once again and the offense did enough to get within six on the final drive, it couldn’t complete the comeback.

Now, the Jags return home for a game that appeared to be winnable against the San Francisco 49ers before last weekend’s games. But the 4-5 49ers upset one of the best teams in the NFL in blowout fashion, dismantling the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Monday Night Football.

Now, the Jags draw a matchup against one of the league’s better defenses, which doesn’t bode well for a struggling offense led by a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who isn’t getting much help and a still banged-up star running back in James Robinson.

While the 49ers aren’t anything spectacular on the offensive side of the ball, they certainly have weapons. Namely, receiver Deebo Samuel, who will likely break the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career on Sunday (he’s just 21 yards away). The team also has one of the game’s best tight ends in George Kittle and a running back in Elijah Mitchell who is having a very solid season.

Winning this game and getting to 3-7 on the season won’t be easy, but facing a team with a losing record at home, the Jags really need to get back on track in this one if they have any hope at salvaging things during the second half of the season.

Here’s how you can watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. EDT

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Watch: CBS 47 (locally)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 225 for Jags, 380 for 49ers)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)