Jaguars’ updated win total odds after 10 games

Jacksonville was expected to be in for a bit of a rebuilding year after a 1-15 finish in 2020, but this squad hasn’t fared much better. It sits at 2-8, and though it boasts a win over a likely playoff team in the Buffalo Bills, there hasn’t been much to celebrate aside from that.

Still, there are several winnable games left on the slate, such as this Sunday’s game against Atlanta, the home matchup vs. Houston, and a game against the New York Jets. Still, Tipico Sportsbook doesn’t see the Jags winning many more games, setting the over/under for the regular-season win total at 4.5.

Over 4.5: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Under 4.5: -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

The Jags have shown some signs of improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But while that group is playing better, the offense seems to be regressing as it is now down D.J. Chark Jr. and Jamal Agnew at receiver.

The odds seem to think the Jags will only win two more games, maximum, and looking at the remaining schedule, it’s easy to understand why. Still, Jacksonville will try to steal a couple more wins in 2021 to head into the offseason with a bit of momentum.