Jaguars updated official depth chart after cut week
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a multitude of moves this week, and as a result, the team’s depth chart has changed dramatically since their game against the Atlanta Falcons last week. With the departures of key players like Laquon Treadwell, Laviska Shenault, Rudy Ford, and Jay Tufele, the Jaguars were forced to adjust to field the best possible squad.
Their first regular season tilt against the Washington Commanders is just over a week away, so the current depth chart is unlikely to change much in the leadup to the season’s kickoff.
Here is a look at how the team intends to line up this year:
Quarterback
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Beathard
Running back:
James Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
Snoop Conner
JaMycal Hasty
Wide receiver:
Christian Kirk
Marvin Jones Jr.
Zay Jones
Tim Jones
Jamal Agnew
Kendric Pryor
Tight end:
Evan Engram
Chris Manhertz
Dan Arnold
Luke Farrell
Right tackle:
Jawaan Taylor
Walker Little
Right guard:
Brandon Scherff
Center:
Luke Fortner
Left guard:
Tyler Shatley
Ben Bartch
Left tackle:
Cam Robinson
Cole Van Lanen
Nose tackle:
DaVon Hamilton
Defensive end:
Roy Robertson-Harris
Folorunso Fatukasi
Dawuane Smoot
Arden Key
Will linebacker:
Josh Allen
De’Shaan Dixon
Middle linebacker:
Foyesade Oluokun
Devin Lloyd
Chad Muma
Shaquille Quarterman
Caleb Johnson
Sam linebacker:
Travon Walker
K’Lavon Chaisson
Cornerback:
Shaquille Griffin
Darious Williams
Tyson Campbell
Chris Claybrooks
Tre Herndon
Montaric Brown
Strong safety:
Rayshawn Jenkins
Andrew Wingard
Free safety:
Andre Cisco
Daniel Thomas
Tyree Gillespie
Specialists:
Kicker: Riley Patterson
Punter: Logan Cooke
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik