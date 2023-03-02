Jaguars unsure when NFL will reinstate Calvin Ridley but expecting it to happen

The Jaguars are uncertain when the NFL will reinstate Calvin Ridley, allowing him officially to join the team, but they remain confident the receiver will play this season.

“We really don’t [know], no. We really don’t,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “It’s in the league’s hands, but we’re just waiting for that day.”

The Jaguars traded a 2023 fifth-round selection along with a conditional fourth-rounder in 2024 that could become as high as a second-rounder to the Falcons for Ridley.

Ridley, 28, received an indefinite suspension from the league for betting on NFL games in 2021. He officially applied for reinstatement Feb. 15.

“That’s in the league’s hands now,” Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said. “We’re just waiting for the league to issue a statement or make a decision. So there’s nothing imminent that I know of. I have not spoken to the league office in regard to it. So, that’s where it’s at, at this point.”

The team already has made room under the salary cap for Ridley’s $11.116 million salary for 2023.

Ridley, who made 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Falcons, will join a receivers room that includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

“We’re looking forward to that day,” Pederson said. “I can only go off of what I’ve seen on film. He’s excitable. He’s a top receiver in this league when he’s on his game. I’m excited when that day comes that we can embrace him onto our team, and he gives us just another weapon, potentially, for Trevor [Lawrence].”

