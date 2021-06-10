Jaguars unlikely to get thorough evaluation of Tim Tebow until training camp

There's been no pedestal for Tim Tebow to step on during the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program.

No access granted yet for him to share his feelings publicly on why he's back on the field again trying to make an NFL comeback past his prime with his hometown NFL team.

After eight offseason practices, Tebow, 33, has not done anything to say "Look at me," the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who helped Urban Meyer win two national championships as the Florida Gators starting quarterback.

Instead, he has been low-key, trying to absorb as much as possible learning a new tight end position and fitting in on a young roster. Tebow is trying to take advantage of limited reps that are split with tight ends Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, rookie Luke Farrell, Ben Ellefson, and Tyler Davis.

Jaguars (85) TE Tim Tebow and (72) OL Walker Little go up against (74) OL Cam Robinson during drills at Thursday's OTA session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Thursday session of organized team activity at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, May 27, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Say what you want about Meyer and his experiment, but he has extended no special privileges to Tebow, the former first-round pick, from observations derived during practices that have been open to the media.

Tebow has been on the field a few times as a scout-team middle linebacker and has participated in some special teams drills.

Often, Jaguars tight end coach Tyler Bowen has been seen giving Tebow instructions between drills to help him improve his blocking technique or footwork before having him return to the line to try again. Whether it's Tebow or Travis Etienne, Meyer and his staff demand perfection from all 90 players.

Other than the first open practice to the media on May 27, when Tebow snagged two short-yardage touchdowns, he has made few highlight-caliber plays.

So questions remain whether he can get adequate separation from a linebacker on a mid-to-deep route after breaking loose from a tackle, or if he can hold onto the ball after taking a hit.

And though he's 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, can he be physical enough to clear a path on the edge?

Working in helmet and shorts during offseason practices, which will wrap up with next week's mandatory minicamp, those questions can't be answered yet.

Regardless, Tebow has plenty of work ahead.

"You wish you could see and do (more),'' Meyer said. ''In spring football, you have full pads and scrimmages, and you can really evaluate, but it's kind of tough right now.''

The one aspect that Tebow continues to show is his ability to catch consistently. A few times on Tuesday, however, Tebow was spread out wide but appeared to be nothing more than a decoy. Neither Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew or C.J. Beathard tossed a pass in his direction during 11-on-11 work.

In all honesty, if the Jaguars were to release an official depth this week, Tebow would probably be listed no higher than fourth string behind Manhertz, O'Shaughnessy, and Farrell.

However, there's been no question about Tebow's desire and willingness to learn, even from his more experienced tight-end teammates.

“Oh, Tim has done a decent job. We all know this is a new position for him," Meyer said. "He’s a great teammate. In the locker room, I can see everybody getting along, we have good chemistry on our team. But he’s picked it up decently.”

