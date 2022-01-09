Jaguars’ unfathomable home dominance over Colts since 2015 continues

Go figure

The Indianapolis Colts are jinxed at Jax, or London for that matter. Beginning in 2016, Indianapolis is 0-6 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville— with another road loss against the Jags in a 2016 game in London. All Sunday’s defeat did was wreck hopes of clinching a playoff spot, and continue the Jags’ inexplicable home dominance over the Colts.

2015: Jaguars 51, Colts 16

Blake Bortles threw a trio of TD passes as the Jaguars destroyed Indianapolis. The Colts actually led 13-3 before Jacksonville scored 48 of the next 51 points.

2016: Jaguars 30, Colts 27

Jacksonville came in 0-3 and upended Indy across the pond. The Jaguars rolled to a 23-6 lead before the Colts closed to 23-20. Blake Bortles hit Allen Hurns with a TD pass that opened the lead to double digits. The Colts got another TD but could not finish the comeback.

2017: Jaguars 30, Colts 10

The Jaguars opened a 24-3 lead as they upped their season’s mark to 8-4. Blake Bortles threw for 309 yards and a pair of TDs.

2018: Jaguars 6, Colts 0

Josh Lambo kicked field goals of 30 and 37 yards for the only scoring in the game. Talk about unlikely, Cody Kessler defeated Andrew Luck in the battle of starting quarterbacks.

2019: Jaguars 38, Colts 20

The Jaguars finished a 6-10 season on a high note, throttling Indy. Gardner Minshew II threw for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jacksonville scored the final 25 points of the game … and season.

2020: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

The Jaguars started the 2020 season the way they finished the 2019 campaign: by beating the Colts at home. Indianapolis led 20-17 before the Jaguars scored 10 straight points. Philip Rivers threw for 363 yards and a TD while Gardner Minshew II had 173 passing yards and 3 TD throws.

2021: Jaguars 26, Colts 11

Inexplicable how this streak continues. The Colts needed to win. The Jaguars were playing to clinch the No. 1 pick in the draft. So, what happened? Of course, Jacksonville rolls and Indy crumbles. The Jaguars won and won as the Lions also won so they wound up downing Indy and with the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

