Jaguars need to get under $224.8 million salary cap in 2023

The NFL informed teams Monday that the salary cap for the 2023 season will be set at $224.8 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s a massive increase from the $208.2 million cap of the 2022 season, but still a hair under Over The Cap’s original projection of a $225 million cap. That slight adjustment means the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently set to be $22,217,686 over the salary cap next season. Only four teams (Vikings, Titans, Buccaneers, and Saints) are deeper in the hole.

Fortunately for Jacksonville, there are some easy ways to clear large chunks of space.

Veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who underplayed early in the year before missing most of the season due to injury, can be cut in the offseason and save the Jaguars $13,147,059. The team could save another $7.8 million by cutting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, although a restructured deal may be the preferred solution.

“There’s ways to maneuver the cap, and there’s ways to extend things into the future, but you’ve also got to be smart and diligent when you’re doing that,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.

Tight end Evan Engram, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and pass rusher Arden Key are among the Jaguars players who are set to become free agents this offseason.

