Jaguars UDFA WR reports torn ACL

Jaguars rookie wide receiver David White Jr., an undrafted free agent signee by the club in May, shared via social media Sunday that he recently suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in an undisclosed setting.

“Torn ACL unfortunate reality. Headspace is great and I’m very positive and strong on my outlook on the future. No need to sympathize just had to give an update,” White wrote via Instagram.

“There will [be] highs there will be lows surely — At times you can do all you can and give it your all each day and take care of yourself and things can still take place. Nature of the game, taking it a day at a time people, Dream on.”

White, a Jacksonville native and product of Westside High School, split his five-year college career between Western Carolina for two seasons and Valdosta State for three. He compiled 94 receptions for 1,442 yards and 19 touchdowns over 46 college appearances.

He was one of five rookie wide receivers Jacksonville signed after the 2024 NFL draft, alongside Joshua Cephus, Wayne Ruby Jr., Brevin Easton and Joseph Scates.

Ruby was waived/injured by the Jaguars after suffering an undisclosed injury during rookie minicamp in May. He reverted to Jacksonville’s injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire